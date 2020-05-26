India News | Opposition JMC Corporators Stage Protest in Jammu

Jammu, May 26 (PTI) Dozens of Congress and independent corporators on Tuesday staged a protest at the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) office, claiming that fumigation drives in the city have come to a standstill despite a spurt in coronavirus cases.

The protesters tried to take out a rally to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor G C Murmu but were stopped midway by policemen.

They alleged that no attention is being paid to recruit sanitation workers to overcome the shortage of manpower and demanded the resignation of mayor Chander Mohan Gupta.

"The coronavirus cases within the JMC limits are increasing and the process of sanitization has been slowed down. It is very unfortunate that even red zone wards are being ignored," the memorandum read.

"There is a strong need to increase men and machinery but there is a shortage of 'safai karamcharis'," it said.

They also alleged that development work in the city is being done on a "pick and choose basis".

