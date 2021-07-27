Patna, Jul 27 (PTI) Opposition legislators in Bihar on Tuesday staged a walkout in the assembly, pressing for a discussion on the manhandling of elected members by police a few months ago, after Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha was held hostage inside his chamber.

No sooner than the House assembled for the post-lunch session at 2 pm, opposition members were on their feet demanding a debate on the motion moved earlier in the day by their leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Speaker pointed out that the matter was dealt with before lunch, when Yadav was allowed to make his statement on the issue, and proceeded to conduct legislative business.

This infuriated the opposition MLAs who trooped into the well, raising slogans against 'lathi goli ki sarkar' (a government that rules by brute force), before walking out.

Notably, many opposition leaders have been demanding a “personal apology” from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the incidents of March 23 when unruly MLAs were beaten up by police and some female members were allegedly mistreated.

The incident, which took place during the budget session, centred around a bill that aimed to give more teeth to the police, but was perceived to be draconian by the opposition.

On the inaugural day of the monsoon session Monday, many opposition leaders had reached the legislature premises wearing helmets, claiming they were “scared” that the government might get them beaten up at whim.

Moving his adjournment motion during the Zero Hour, Yadav said, “We stand vindicated as even the Supreme Court has said that in Bihar a police rule seems to have replaced rule of law. Things would not have come to such a pass had the bill not been rammed through, but properly debated and sent to the appropriate committee for suitable amendments."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary rose in his chair to reply and warned the opposition about “privilege enjoyed by the proceedings of the House” getting undermined by unruly behaviour.

“Just look at a recent Supreme Court order regarding some unsavoury happenings on the floor of the Kerala assembly. The Apex court held that any type of illegal acts taking place inside the House could be considered within the purview of judicial review. Please understand the dangers to which the legislature gets exposed because of the behaviour of its members," Chaudhary said.

He also took a dig at Yadav's repeated contention that assault on elected members was tantamount to assault on democracy itself.

“We, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, have been the ones who always uphold democratic norms," remarked the minister, known for his penchant for poetry, who signed off with an Urdu couplet that implied that wrongdoers were complaining of being wronged.

A strongly-worded statement was also read out by the Speaker who called the incident of his besiegement “unprecedented”.

“The Chair is not a person. It is the custodian of the House... I appeal to you all to demonstrate by your conduct that you are no less capable of upholding democratic norms than your counterparts in legislatures of other states," said Sinha.

Slogan-shouting began over Yadav's adjournment motion not being debated and the ruckus caused the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings, half an hour before lunch, till 2 pm.

