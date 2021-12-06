New Delhi, December 6: Several Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha moved notices in their respective houses to discuss the firing incident in Nagaland in which at least 13 civilians died. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the matter, while Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gave suspension of business notice "to discuss the matters related to the killing of innocent civilians in Nagaland".

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: in an unfortunate event in Nagaland's Mon district, six civilians were killed in an encounter meant to intercept militants. In the violence that followed, another 7 civilians lost their lives and a soldier was also killed. The incident demands an urgent discussion in the House. Thus, I wish to raise the same in the House," Manish Tewari's adjournment motion notice read.

Rajya Sabha TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also gave notice under Rule 168 to move a motion under Rule 167 for a "discussion on Nagaland firing incident which is a matter of great public interest". Nagaland Civilian Killings: Mobile Internet, SMS Services Suspended in Mon District, SIT to Probe.

Meanwhile, a five-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be visiting Nagaland on Monday to meet the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the firing incident.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces. Nagaland Firing Incident: Amit Shah Condemns Killings In Mon District, Assures Thorough Probe.

The Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level. A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the State government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.

