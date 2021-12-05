New Delhi, December 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the killing of around a dozen villagers in a case of 'mistaken identity' in Oting village in the Mon district of Nagaland. Anguished over an unfortunate incident, he said, "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives."

Shah said a high-level Special Investigation Team has been constituted by the state government and it will "thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families." A security force jawan was also killed in the incident. In the meantime, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, appealed for calm. Nagaland Firing Incident: Amit Shah Expresses Anguish Over Killings in Mon District, Conveys Condolences To Families.

He also condemned the unfortunate incident. "Condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate and justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections," he said.

Initial report states that the security forces acting on a tip off, had planned an ambush on the Tiru-Oting road, but mistook the villagers to be insurgents. As villagers were killed in the firing in a case of mistaken identity, the locals surrounded the security forces who again fired in self-defence.

