Julana (Haryana), Jul 2 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday slammed the opposition parties, alleging they only have one job -- that is how to break the ruling BJP-JJP alliance and stop the state's progress.

The Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) is part of a coalition government with the BJP in Haryana.

Dushyant Chautala was speaking at a rally in Julana in the Sonipat parliamentary constituency as part of the party's preparations for the 2024 elections.

In a scathing attack on the opposition parties criticising him, Dushyant Chautala asked if he was the "biggest enemy" of the state and said the JJP worked only for Haryana's progress in the past-three-and-a-half years.

"Today, the opposition has only one job -- that is how this alliance breaks up and how our organisation disintegrates and how to stop the state's progress," he said.

He also listed the works undertaken by the government during this period, including building a new road network and bringing investment to the state.

Referring to the formation of the JJP in 2018, the Haryana deputy chief minister said the "sapling" has grown into a "fruit tree".

The JJP leader also asked party workers to work for the 2024 polls.

Dushyant Chautala also alluded to a newspaper cartoon that showed him with a key and said, "This key will remain here and this key will continue to open the lock of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha."

The BJP and the JJP entered into an alliance after the assembly polls in 2019. The BJP secured 40 seats while the JJP won 10 in the 90-member House. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Launching an attack on the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal, Dushyant Chautala said they only have only one thing on their mind -- that is to get rid of him.

"You see their statements. They speak (against me) as if I am the biggest enemy of the state. We did not take the state backward. We worked towards taking the state forward," he said.

Slamming the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda regime, he alleged that the then Congress government acquired 63,000 acres of farmers' land and gave it to private builders.

The BJP-JJP government, however, acquired land only after the farmers consented, he said.

Investment in Haryana did not exceed Rs 20,000 crore in the 10 years of the Hooda regime, he said, but during the BJP-JJP government, a Maruti Suzuki plant is coming up at an investment of Rs 13,000 crore in Sonipat's Kharkhoda.

Describing the plant as the world's biggest, Dushyant Chautala said it will manufacture 10,000 cars every year and generate 12,000 jobs, 75 per cent of which will go to youngsters from the state.

Speaking at the rally, Ajay Singh Chautala, the JJP's national president, exhorted the party workers to strengthen organisation at the booth level ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He added that these steps will ensure that the party's strength in the assembly rises from 10 at present to 46 and its vote share to 51 per cent from the current 17 per cent.

