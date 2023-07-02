Mumbai, July 2: A woman in Bihar's Patna allegedly resorted to self-defence and party slit the genitals of a man who forcibly entered her house and raped her. The incident took place on Friday night in Bihar's Banka district when the man allegedly raped the woman at her home in Banka district when her husband was away. The police have lodged a case in connection with the matter.

According to a report in the Times of India, the man barged into the woman's house and reportedly raped her while her husband was away. The incident took place when the woman was fast asleep. Although the woman protested she was unable to deter the accused. Amid the incident, the woman picked up a shaving blase and slit the accused's genitals. Bihar Shocker: Woman, Paramour Hire ‘Supari’ Killers To Eliminate Husband in Gopalganj.

As the accused lay in pain, the woman freed herself from his clutches and raised an alarm. However, by the time the villagers reached her place, the accused had fled from the spot. Soon, the locals alerted the cops who arrested the accused and admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that she forgot to bolt the roof door while was going to sleep. "The man's genitals were partly slit in self-defence. We have arrested the accused while the rape survivor is being sent for medical examination," SHO Shambhu Yadav of Banka Town said. Bihar Shocker: Police Personnel Thrashes Man, Makes Him Lick His Own Saliva Off Ground For Spitting Gutkha on Him in Samastipur (Watch Video).

In a similar incident that took place last month, a girl had allegedly chopped off the genitals of her boyfriend after she learned about his wedding being fixed with another girl. The victim was a CRPF jawan posted in Chhattisgarh. The incident took place at a hotel in Patna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2023 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).