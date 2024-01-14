Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 14 (ANI): After Milind Deora resigned from Congress' primary membership on Sunday, opposition leaders launched an attack against the BJP and accused it of hatching a 'conspiracy' ahead of the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Speaking on Deora's resignation, Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, said, "Ask them (BJP). They get so nervous whenever we kickstart a Yatra; they hatch some conspiracy."

Also Read | Hyderabad: Two Children Killed in Separate Incidents While Flying Kites in Attapur and Nagole Area.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule pitied the BJP and said, "It's unfortunate that BJP has to constantly import people from a completely different ideology to strengthen their party."

When asked about Deora quitting Congress, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari rubbished the matter, calling it "petty things".

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: BJP Launches Swachchata Abhiyan at Religious Places Ahead of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Forget these petty things. Unless all Indians get justice, our struggle will continue. We will get justice for everyone," MP Tiwari said.

NCP leader Clyde Crasto remembered Deora's father and veteran Congress leader Murli Deora emphasising the latter's no-compromise ideology.

"The news of Milind Deora leaving Congress reminds me of only one person today, his late father Murli Deora. I have known Murli Deora since I was a child and I have learnt a lot of things from him. One of the things that I have learnt from him was never to compromise with your ideology," he said.

"Today, Milind has chosen a different path and has left the party that his father wholeheartedly and lovingly served for so many years," he added.

Earlier, speaking on Deora's resignation, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister has decided this, there is no doubt about it."

Meanwhile, Milind Deora justified his move, by saying that he has chosen a "path to development."

"I am walking on the path of development," Deora said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

The former Congress leader is all set to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Deora announced his exit from the grand old party following differences in seat-sharing. He tendered his resignation from the party's primary membership earlier in the day.

Deora confirmed his resignation in a post on X, and stated, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party."

"I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," he added.

Earlier this month, he expressed displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT), an INDI alliance partner of Congress, claiming the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which he had represented earlier.

Several party members are also likely to join Shiv Sena today in support of Deora, the sources said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)