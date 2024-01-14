New Delhi, January 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a cleanliness drive on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign at all religious places until January 22 when the country will witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking with ANI, party chief JP Nadda said, "On PM Modi's direction, the party has decided that starting from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) till January 22 (Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple), we will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places..."

Earlier during the day, Nadda participated in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi as part of the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan'. In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited and held a cleanliness drive at Kainchi Dham in Nainital, while his counterpart Yogi Adityanath participated in a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Rajasthan Government Declares January 22 as Dry Day to Mark Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya.

Speaking with ANI on the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' being carried out in temples across the country, the Union Railway Minister said, "PM Modi has started a campaign to keep our cultural legacy and our temples clean. Today, we did our bit after performing prayers at Jhadeswar Temple." Earlier, the PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 100 Dignitaries From 55 Nations To Attend Grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22; Here’s Guest List.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

