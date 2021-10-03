Kochi (Kerala), Oct 3 (PTI): Organic BPS, a purpose-branding company, on Sunday announced a mission to set up a global research observatory to commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The company would be collaborating with 100 thought leaders from businesses, academics, economics and public policy.

"In addition, workshops, case studies, in-depth interviews and roundtables would be an integral part of the observatory. The one-year observatory will be spread through 10 countries from across the globe, and the insights/findings will be made freely available in the public domain on October 2, 2022," the company said in a press release.

Dileep Narayanan, founder of Organic BPS, said the concepts put forward by Mahatma would have a significant impact on the global scenario in the post-COVID-19 era with self-reliance, sustainability and responsible business occupying centre stage in the study.

"His (Gandhi's) prophecy that business without morality will destroy us has led us to set up the observatory," Narayanan said.

The observatory would be a knowledge-base for social responsibility, sustainability and purpose-driven businesses.

