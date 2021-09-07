Cuttack, Sep 7 (PTI) The Orissa High Court Tuesday directed the state government to file a fresh report detailing the status of COVID-19 vaccination among the inmates of old-age homes.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, expressed its displeasure as an earlier affidavit filed by the government lacked the details as asked for.

The bench asked the government to file a fresh affidavit providing details of the number of old-age homes in the state, inmates in each home and the percentage of the vaccinated people in the facilities.

The court is adjudicating on a writ petition seeking introduction of doorstep vaccination facilities for the elderly and differently-abled persons in the state.

