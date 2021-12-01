Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 1 (ANI): Orissa High Court has nominated former District Judge A.B.S. Naidu to monitor the investigation in connection with Mamita Meher murder case.

Earlier on November 26, the State Government had requested the Orissa High Court to nominate a sitting or retired Judge of the Orissa High Court or a District and Sessions Judge to monitor the investigation.

On October 8, a partially burnt body of 24-year old school teacher was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi.

Meher, who lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district and taught in school in the Mahalinga area of the district, had gone missing in early October.

On October 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda formed a three-member committee to investigate the case of kidnapping and alleged killing of the woman in the Mahaling segment of Junagarh Assembly under Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

The committee included Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal, BJP Women Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan and MLA Rupra Mitra.

Congress MLAs protested against Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra and blocked his entry into the state Assembly building demanding justice in teacher Mamita Meher's murder case.

They demanded his resignation for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the case.

The BJP Mahila Morcha has also demanded the sacking of Odisha Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his involvement in the teacher's alleged murder. It has been alleged that the minister is protecting and shielding the accused. (ANI)

