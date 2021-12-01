New Delhi, December 1: The Mizoram Board of School Education has released the answer key for Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test 2021. The answer keys have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for MTET 2021 can visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in to check and download the answer keys for the test. The eligibility test was conducted on November 30 this year. Bihar CSBC Driver Constable DET Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The answer keys have been released for MTET Paper-I and Paper-II on the official website. These include answer keys for Child Development and Pedagogy, English, Mizo Key Answer, Alternative English Key Answer for both the papers. Scroll down to know how to check and download the answer key for Paper-I and Paper-II of Mizoram Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 from board's official website.

Here Is How To Download Mizoam TET Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at mbse.edu.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'MTET 2021 PAPER I KEY ANSWERS' for paper-I

Click on the link that says 'MTET 2021 PAPER II KEY ANSWERS' for paper-II

The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer keys

Candidates can check the options mentioned in the answer keys and raise objections if any before the deadline on Thursday. According to an official notice by the board in this regard, "Complaints, if any, regarding the key answers should be submitted in writing to the Controller (MTET), MBSE latest by 2nd December, 2021 2:00 pm."

