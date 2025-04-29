New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre does not follow any particular ideology and only works for the welfare of the people of the country.

Pradhan was addressing the gathering at the launch of the book "Integral Humanism: A distinct paradigm of development", authored by Ashok Gajanan Modak and published by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Modak, a former Maharashtra MLC, is the Chancellor of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

"There is no ideology of the ruling party, ideologists help an organisation to establish itself for some time, to come forward, now in democracy they get majority by voting, but sometimes it is also criticised that where is the majority, it is not even 51 per cent.

"At that time, when you come into government, is it right to implement such ideology? No, it is not... Development cannot happen only on the basis of GDP or technology; it is the positive manpower of thought and society.

"Our government is not for any particular thought or ideology, but only has the intent of public service. If we had an ideology, would so many people have got free LPG connections and 3 crore houses would not have been built for the needy," Pradhan said.

The book is a collection of essays. Barring the first essay on the life and mission of Deendayal Upadhyay, other write-ups can be classified into certain groups.

If the first group comprises papers that compare Deendayal Upadhyay with Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Ambedkar, the second group elaborates how Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay took inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak.

The third essay of the group compares and contrasts Integral Humanism and Marxism.

The last group comprises papers which highlight certain themes such as Uniqueness of Integral Humanism, Contemporary World Challenges and Integral Humanism as well as Integral Humanism- A Timely Treatise.

