New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that it is the government's objective to take Yoga to every citizen considering the immense and well-documented rewards of Yoga for the holistic health and well-being of the population.

Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed the inaugural ceremony of Global Yoga Conference 2021 in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Nayak.

The event was organized by 'Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan' along with the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to mark the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga which will be observed on June 21, 2021.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said when the world speaks about holistic health and well-being of humankind, "our ancient wisdom of Yoga is invariably mentioned".

"Increasing acceptance of the practice of Yoga across the world is evidence of its wide popularity. Yoga's uptake as a part of daily lifestyle is observed even in the western world. Even during the present times of pandemic, when physical and mental fitness have been stressed upon, many people have turned to Yoga for the same," he said.

The minister said congregational activities in the run-up to International Yoga Day have been muted due to global health emergency.

"Considering the immense and well-documented rewards of Yoga for the holistic health and well-being of the population, it is our government's objective to take Yoga to every citizen," he said.

"It is well-known that the origin of International of International Yoga Day can be traced back to a call made by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to the UN General Assembly in September 2014, where he put forth the idea to mark June 21 each year as a day for celebrating and promoting Yoga and all its benefits," he added.

Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted how Yoga has helped people during COVID restrictions.

"It is indeed a matter of pride for every Indian that this precious inheritance of our country has found global acceptance," he said, adding that the benefits of Yoga in immunity building and management of stress are well documented with evidence.

He said yoga offers a solution for maintaining physical fitness as well as contributing towards one's mental peace, even in the midst of restrictions due to COVID-19.

The minister said there is a widespread realization today that health is of foremost importance for everyone and countries around the globe have recognized the potential benefits that humankind can enjoy by embracing Yoga. (ANI)

