New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the vice presidential poll, saying his vast experience and legal expertise will benefit the country.

Dhankhar won the poll bagging 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva's 182.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Dhankhar, 71, will take oath as vice president on August 11, a day after Naidu demits office.

