India News | Over 1.26 Crore Domestic LPG Cylinders Delivered Against Bookings of Around 1.14 Crore in Last 3 Days: Govt

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Amid the evolving situation in West Asia, the Government of India continues its efforts to keep citizens informed through regular updates. In this regard, a media briefing was held on Monday at the National Media Centre, where officers from the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting provided updates on fuel availability, maritime operations, assistance to Indian nationals in the region, and measures being undertaken to maintain stability across key sectors.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers also briefed the media about the fertiliser stock position and availability.

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The overall stock position of fertilisers in the country shows an increase in availability as of May 11, 2026, compared to May 11, 2025. Urea stock rose slightly to 76.65 lakh tonnes from 75.48 lakh tonnes last year. DAP witnessed a sharp rise to 22.52 lakh tonnes from 14.87 lakh tonnes, while NPKs increased significantly to 60.42 lakh tonnes from 48.32 lakh tonnes. SSP stock remained largely stable at 26.99 lakh tonnes compared to 26.92 lakh tonnes, and MOP also showed a marginal increase to 13.07 lakh tonnes from 12.99 lakh tonnes.

As per a release, overall, total fertiliser stock in the country stood at 199.65 lakh tonnes, up from 178.58 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

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For Kharif 2026, the fertiliser requirement has been assessed by DA&FW at 390.54 LMT, against this stock as on today is around 199.65 LMT (more than 51 per cent), significantly higher than the usual level of about 33 per cent. This reflects improved planning, advanced stocking, and efficient logistics management by the Government.

The data on domestic production of fertilisers after the crisis (March 1, 2026, to May 10, 2025) shows a decline compared to the same period last year. Urea production fell to 46.28 lakh tonnes from 54.98 lakh tonnes, while DAP production rose marginally to 6.20 lakh tonnes from 5.56 lakh tonnes. NPKs production declined to 15.57 lakh tonnes from 22.03 lakh tonnes, and SSP production also dipped to 8.73 lakh tonnes from 9.44 lakh tonnes. Overall, total domestic production decreased to 76.78 lakh tonnes from 92.01 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In terms of fertiliser sales during the same period, there was an overall increase. Total sales rose to 71.19 lakh tonnes from 59.65 lakh tonnes last year, a release stated.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas provided an update on the current fuel supply situation, outlining measures being taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG in the context of the evolving situation in West Asia. It was noted that:

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG; Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information; LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors; Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops; All citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100 per cent supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport). For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Besides this, priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc. In addition to this, the supply of 5 Kg FTL to migrant labour is also doubled based on the average. daily supply on March 2 and 3, 2026.

The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply.

Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand.

The Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to supply additional coal to States for distribution to small and medium consumers. States have been advised to facilitate new PNG connections for domestic and commercial consumers, a release said

State Governments are empowered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the LPG Control Order, 2000, to monitor supply and act against hoarding and black marketing.

The governments of States/UTs have to play a primary role in monitoring and regulating the supply situation of essential commodities, including Petrol, Diesel and LPG. Govt of India has reiterated the same via multiple letters and VCs to all States/UTs.

As per a release, enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. Yesterday, more than 1500 raids were conducted across the country.

PSU OMCs have strengthened and continued surprise inspections and imposed penalties on 382 LPG distributorships, and 76 LPG distributorships have been suspended till yesterday.

LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation; Supply of LPG to domestic households has been prioritised. No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships.

Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 98 per cent on an industry basis yesterday. (1) Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to around 94 per cent to prevent diversion. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer; (2) Most of the LPG distributorships were operating on Sunday to ensure delivery of domestic LPG cylinders to households.

During the last 3 days, more than 1.26 Crore Domestic LPG cylinders for cooking were delivered against bookings of around 1.14 Crore cylinders.

Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including 10 per cent reform-linked allocation.

The Government of India vide letter dated April 6, 2026, has conveyed that the daily quantity of 5 Kg FTL cylinders in each State available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (Number of cylinders) to migrant labourers during 2nd-3rd March 2026, beyond the limit of 20 per cent mentioned in the letter dated March 21, 2026. These 5 Kg FTL cylinders are at the disposal of the State Government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their State with the assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). During the last 3 days, more than 1.4 Lakh 5 Kg FTL cylinders were sold, the release further read.

Since April 3, 2026, PSU OMCs have organised around 11,300 awareness camps for 5 Kg FTL Cylinders, wherein more than 2 lakh 5 Kg FTL cylinders were also sold. Yesterday, around 2100 - 5kg FTL cylinders were sold through about 93 camps. A three-member committee of Executive Directors of IOCL, HPCL and BPCL, in consultation with State authorities and industry bodies, finalises the plan for the sale of Commercial LPG in the States/UTs.

During the last 3 days, a total of 17044 MT (Equivalent to more than 8.97 Lakh of 19 Kg LPG Cylinders) of Commercial LPG has been sold.

During the last 3 days, a total of 762 MT of Auto LPG has been sold by PSU OMCs.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.

Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

An inter-ministerial Joint Working Group (JWG) has been set up to ensure the availability of petrochemical feedstock supply for the domestic market. Subsequently, the Government of India vide order dated 01.04.2026 has permitted Oil Refinery companies, including Petrochemical Complexes, to make certain minimum quantities of C3 and C4 streams available for critical sectors as determined by the Centre for High Technology (CHT).

Based on the requests received from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Chemicals and Petro Chemicals (DCPC), and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the provision for 1120 MT/day, from the LPG pool, has been made for Pharma and Chemical sector companies.

Since 1st May 2026, about 4600 MT of propylene and about 1700 MT of Butyl Acrylate have been sold by Mumbai, Kochi, Vizag, Chennai, Mathura and Gujarat refineries to Chemical, Pharma and Paint Industry.

All Retail outlets are operating normally across the country.

The Middle East crisis has led to an abnormal increase in crude prices; however, to protect consumers, the Government of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre.

There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. Regular Retail Prices for Petrol and Diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways provided an update on the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf, detailing the measures being undertaken to ensure the safety and security of Indian vessels and crew in the region. It was stated that:

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.

All Indian seafarers in the region are safe. No incidents involving Indian Flag Merchant vessels or Indian seafarers on foreign-flag Merchant vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours.

DG Shipping Control Room has handled 8,889 calls and more than 19,758 emails since activation. In the past 72 hours, a total of 152 calls and 444 emails have been received.

The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,096 Indian seafarers so far, including 77 in the last 72 hours from various locations across the Gulf region.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs continues to monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, with focused efforts on ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region. It was informed that:

The Ministry of External Affairs is in regular contact with State Governments and Union Territories for the sharing of information and better alignment of efforts. The dedicated special control room in the Ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families.

Indian embassies and consulates continue to operate round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance and are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close contact with the local Governments.

Regular advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situations, consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken for the community.

As per a release, Indian Missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns.

The government is giving high priority to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region. Indian Missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting with requests to return to India.

The overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India.

UAE airspace is open. Indian and UAE carriers are operating flights from the UAE to various destinations in India.

Flights continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to various destinations in India. Qatar's airspace is partially open. Air India, Air India Express, Indigo and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Qatar to various destinations in India.

Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating flights from Kuwait to India.

Bahrain airspace is open. Air India Express, Indigo and Gulf Air are operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India.

Iraq's airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.

Iran's airspace is partially open. The Ministry has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave with the Indian embassy's support. So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,549 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes.

Israel's airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India, a release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)