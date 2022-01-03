Lucknow, January 3: The vaccination drive for those between 15 and 18 years of age kicked off on Monday with over 1.50 lakh children being administered vaccine doses in the state on the first day, a government spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the vaccination drive for children at the Civil Hospital in the state capital and expressed satisfaction at the response from the eligible beneficiaries.

To encourage children to take Covid vaccine, he has announced a holiday for them on vaccination day as well as the next day after taking the vaccine, the spokesman said.

There was a major turnout at all the booths across Uttar Pradesh with enthusiastic youngsters coming forward to take vaccines, he said. Giving updates of the Covid situation in the state, the spokesman said that 572 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours during which over 1.47 lakh samples were tested.

The active case count is 2,261 while 34 have fully recovered from the infection, the spokesman said, adding that since there has been an increase in the cases following Covid protocols is essential.

“Uttar Pradesh has so far conducted the vaccination drive most efficiently across the country with over 20.36 crore doses administered. There are 1.4 crore children in the age group of 15-18 in the state including 3.2 lakh in Lucknow and as many as 2,150 booths have been set up to vaccinate children in a hassle-free manner," the chief minister said while taking stock of the arrangements at the vaccination centre of the civil hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said, "It is true that Omicron spreads rapidly, but it is also true that as compared to the second wave (of the pandemic), the Omicron variant is quite weak. This is only a common viral fever, but caution and precautions are necessary in any disease. There is no need to panic."

He said it took 15-25 days to recover for those who were infected with the Delta variant of the virus in March-April last year and even after recuperating, they complained about a number of problems.

"But that is not the case for Omicron till now. The virus has weakened. But those suffering from some other diseases have to remain cautious. The government has imposed a night curfew as a precautionary measure," he said.

Ensuring presence of adequate medical resources to fight the anticipated third Covid-19 wave with complete preparedness, Adityanath said, "Adequate number of hospital beds and vaccine doses are available in Uttar Pradesh. The state government is fully prepared. Only 8 cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, out of which 3 patients are fully recovered."

Adityanath reiterated the importance of double masking, distancing and hand hygiene and said that the mask should seal the air passage around the nose and mouth for proper protection.

He also said more than 20.25 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 years and above, including over 12.84 crore people who have got the first dose and over 7.4 crore people who have got both doses of the vaccines.

