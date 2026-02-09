The recent suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad on February 4 has reignited national debate around digital addiction and online safety, with renewed calls to restrict or ban social media access for minors in India. Amid the discussion, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has strongly opposed the idea, arguing that blanket bans could have long-term consequences for young people. Ram Gopal Varma Calls AR Rahman ‘Nicest Human Being’ After Claiming He Didn’t Compose ‘Jai Ho’ Song; Filmmaker Says He Was ‘Misquoted’ (View Post)

BAN THE BANNERS The core problem with banning social media to protect children under 16 from so called offensive content also will handicap them in today’s hyper competitive global information economy. It’s foolish to think social media is just a frivolous distraction because… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 9, 2026

RGV Opposes Social Media Ban for Kids

In a detailed social media note titled “BAN THE BANNERS,” Varma said that banning social media for children under 16 could put them at a disadvantage in today’s fast-moving, information-driven world. “The core problem with banning social media to protect children under 16 from so-called offensive content also will handicap them in today's hyper-competitive global information economy,” he wrote. Ram Gopal Varma Tenders Apology to Child Artiste Sushma in Iconic Cycle Chase Scene in Nagarjuna-Starrer 'Shiva' (See Post)

Social Media as a Learning Tool

Varma rejected the view that social media is merely a distraction. “It's foolish to think social media is just a frivolous distraction because in today's times, it's the primary pipeline for real-time knowledge, skills, and networks that determine who gets ahead,” he said. He added that children in countries without such restrictions benefit from early exposure to platforms offering rapid and engaging learning. “Kids in countries without bans will gain constant exposure to cutting-edge learning resources like YouTube tutorials, Reddit threads, TikTok explainers, and global forums,” Varma noted.

Warning Against Digital Inequality

The filmmaker also warned that policy-driven bans could deepen global inequality. “Instant access to diverse perspectives, breaking news, and opportunities… will create a stark competitive inequality,” he said. Drawing comparisons, Varma argued that early digital exposure helps young people build online communities, experiment with ideas, and gain what he described as “early digital social capital.” Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Comeback’ Promise: From ‘Satya’ to ‘Rangeela’, 7 Iconic Movies of Maverick Director in Bollywood and Where To Watch Them Online.

Concerns Over Long-Term Impact

While acknowledging the intent behind protecting children, Varma questioned whether bans reflect how the modern world functions. “The ‘protection’ rationale of banning sounds noble, but it ignores how the modern world actually works. Information speed is now a decisive factor,” he wrote. He concluded by cautioning that delayed access could leave children less prepared for the future. “These bans don't safeguard childhood, but they will create a generation of digital latecomers, structurally behind in the global race for ideas, skills and opportunities.” The debate around regulating social media access for minors continues, with policymakers, parents, and experts weighing concerns around safety against the role of digital platforms in education and skill development.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

