Lucknow, January 3:There are more laurels for Uttar Pradesh government as it's Higher Education department bags two eGov Awards at the national level.

The UP Higher Education department got CSI SIG eGovernance awards 2021 in recognition of its commendable works in two endeavors- Digital Library Project and Online NOC and AFFILIATIONS System for opening the new college/Course. Uttar Pradesh: New Reading Techniques for 1.5 Crore School Students.

The awards will be conferred on state government at full track sessions of CSI SIG eGovernance awards 2021 in MNNIT, Allahabad at Prayagraj on January 23.

Digital Library

The Yogi government, in pursuit of promoting digital education, had launched the Digital Library on which as many as 76,709 e-contents have so far been uploaded. The Digital Library has registered more than 7.07 lakh hits.

Approximately 5500 contents are under scrutiny/ approval process at the moment, the Higher Education department sources said.

NOC Affiliation Portal

In another achievement, through successfully designed NOC Affiliation Portal, 487 Undergraduate NOC, 431 Postgraduate NOC and 138 Affiliations were given online in Academic Session 2021-22.

