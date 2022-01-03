Hyderabad, January 3: A 33-year-old man was beaten to death during a drunken brawl in Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad on Saturday. The incident took place near KK Gardens under LB Nagar police station limits. An altercation broke out between two groups. These groups were reportedly partying separately in an open area near KK Gardens. The deceased has been identified as Narasimha Reddy. Punjab: 60-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Two Men Due To Dispute Over Throwing Garbage In Jalandhar.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, one of the groups gathered there to celebrate Reddy’s birthday. The victim left his home at around 3:30 pm on Saturday. He, along with his four more friends – Raghbendra, Sai, Ghouse and Tilak gathered in the open area near KK Gardens at around 9.30 pm.

Three other people named Mallik, Mittal and Raghava also arrived at the spot and started consuming poison. Tilak reportedly knew the trio. He went towards them and started a conversation with them. Soon the argument broke out between tilak and the trio over a trivial issue. As per the report, reddy rushed to the spot to break off the fight. However, the matter escalated, and four more people rushed to the spot. They joined the fight. Tamil Nadu: 54-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death After Dispute Over Money In Coimbatore; Case Registered.

Reddy suffered severe injuries on his head. He died on the spot. Four other people also received injuries. They are reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital. A complaint has been lodged against the members of the rival group by Reddy’s brother. A case has been registered against them. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

