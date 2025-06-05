Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) West Bengal reported over 100 new COVID cases, according to official data available on Thursday morning.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 106 new COVID cases were detected in the state in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 538 active cases in the state, the data showed.

During the same period, 61 people also recovered from the infection, it said.

The toll remained at one with no new deaths reported.

