New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) More than 11.70 lakh children have been identified as out-of-school children across the country in first eight months of the financial year 2024-25, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Replying to a written question in the House, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary also said the maximum number of such children are in Uttar Pradesh.

"Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy maintains PRABANDH (Project Appraisal, Budgeting, Achievements and Data Handling System) portal on which state and UT provide and update the data relating to Out of School Children," Chaudhary said.

According to the statistics shared by the minister, a total of 11,70,404 children have been identified as out-of-school.

The maximum number of out-of-school children are in Uttar Pradesh (7.84 lakh), followed by Jharkhand (over 65,000) and Assam (over 63,000). PTI GJS

