Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients.

He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patients and rejected the allegations that an oxygen tanker was stopped from going to Punjab.

He assured that there was no shortage of medical oxygen in the state, responding to claims that relatives of several patients admitted to a Panipat hospital have complained about it.

We are putting on duty nearly 1,200-1,300 MBBS and PG students for COVID patients, said Vij, who is also the state's Home minister.

When his attention was drawn towards bed shortage in Gurgaon and Faridabad, Vij said as both districts are adjoining Delhi, a huge rush of patients is being witnessed there, but additional beds are being arranged.

As per a recent survey by health officials, nearly 70 per cent of patients in Gurgaon and Faridabad currently are from Delhi, he said.

Vij said patients from the national capital and adjoining areas were rushing to hospitals in Rohtak, Karnal and Ambala.

“But we will treat all those who come here. We have told deputy commissioners to create extra bed capacity, including in Gurgaon district,” he said.

Responding to allegations that some people had stopped a medical oxygen tanker in Haryana's territory on Monday when it was going to Punjab, Vij said, “These charges are baseless.”

“I got it checked from the SP concerned but he said no one has any information regarding this. I have clearly stated that all oxygen tankers will be given clear passage. So, there is no question of stopping any such vehicle,” Vij said.

He also assured that there was no shortage of medical oxygen in Haryana.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone spreading false information in this regard,” he said.

On attendants of some patients levelling allegations of oxygen shortage in a private hospital in Panipat, Vij said the hospital administration has clarified that they have enough supplies.

Earlier, a young woman outside the hospital in Panipat could be seen pleading with local reporters, claiming that the hospital was running short on oxygen supplies.

"My brother is only 28-year-old. He is admitted to the hospital. There is no one else to take care of our family," the woman pleaded before mediapersons.

"Please ask the authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply," she pleaded.

Relatives of many other COVID patients admitted to the hospital made similar pleas.

However, hospital officials told reporters in Panipat that there was adequate oxygen available and there was no cause for any panic.

They said they had only informed the attendants of patients that there is an order from the government which has fixed their daily quota of medical oxygen and they have been requesting them to increase that for which the hospital has been given assurance.

