Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (PTI) For the first time, Gujarat on Friday recorded a spike of more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the state health department said.

With highest single-day spike of 1,204, the caseload in the state rose to 84,466.

Also Read | Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati House Test COVID-19 Positive.

Fourteen persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state, taking the death toll to 2,869.

On the other hand, 1,324 patients were discharged from hospitals since Thursday evening.

Also Read | Satyameva Jayate Replaced With Yato Dharma Tato Jaya in Supreme Court’s Logo? PIB Fact Check Calls Out The Fake News.

Notably, over 72,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in 24 hours, which was also a record.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 84,466, New cases 1,204, Deaths 2,869, Discharged 67,277, Active cases 14,320 and people tested so far 16,20,067. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)