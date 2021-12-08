New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): More than 139.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which, over 19.19 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

"More than 139 crore (1,39,51,88,670) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the health ministry said.

"More than 19.19 Crore (19,19,03,551) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

The vaccination drive in the country has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

