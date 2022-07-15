Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) Assam flood situation further improved on Friday even as a population of 2,10,746 people continue to suffer from the deluge.

One more person died in Cachar district, taking the toll due to floods and landslides to 194, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The water levels in all the rivers were receding and none were flowing above the danger level, it said.

In worst-hit Cachar, 1,20,118 people were still suffering, while 89,234 reeling under the flood waters in Morigaon, it added.

A total of 799 villages in eight revenue circles of six districts are still under water.

The affected districts are Cachar, Chirang, Dima-Hasao, Karimganj, Morigaon and Tamulpur.

More than 10,000 people are taking shelter in 45 relief camps.

A total crop area of 875.46 hectares is still inundated, while 71,839 animals have been affected, the ASDMA said.

According to the bulletin, 17 roads and 711 houses were fully damaged.

Erosion was reported from Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Tamulpur.

