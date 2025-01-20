Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): As the Mahakumbh enters its eighth day, more than 2.27 million pilgrims visited the Mela on Monday morning as of 8 am, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the day eight of the Mahakumbh, among a congregation of over 2.27 million devotees gathered at Sangam Triveni; one million Kalpvasis and 1.27 million pilgrims took the holy dip by 8 am.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Update: Air Quality in National Capital Plummets to 'Very Poor' Category Amid Cold Wave, Rainfall Likely on January 22 and 23.

As of January 19, more than 82.6 million pilgrims took dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Mahakumbh 2025.

On Monday, devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam amid the inclement weather conditions in the city. Yet, the weather doesn't seem to have an effect on the footfall of pilgrims.

Also Read | ‘Magic Mushroom Not Narcotic Substance Under NDPS Act’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Possessing 276 Grams of Magic Mushrooms Containing Psilocybin.

Despite the chilly weather, a large number of devotees gathered at the sacred spot in Prayagraj on the eighth day of the grand event.

The attandance of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key Shahi Snans are yet to come.

The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

More than five million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela till 6 pm on Sunday, which marked the seventh day of the grand event as the festivities continued.

On Sunday, in an unexpected mishap, a fire broke out at the Gita Press camp at the Mela due to the explosion of three cooking gas cylinders. However, no casualties were reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Uttar Pradesh CM to inquire about the situation following the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma said that around 100 people were in the shivir area of Gita Press camp.

"Almost 100 people were there in the shivir but with the blessings of Maa Ganga, there has been no causality," the minister said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Mahakumbh Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi confirmed that earlier on Monday around 70 to 80 huts and around 8 to 10 tents were burnt in a fire that had broken out in the Gita Press camp at the event.

The Mahakumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)