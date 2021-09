New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Over two lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered in Delhi on September 27, according to data shared by authorities on Tuesday.

As per the latest vaccination bulletin, the total number of doses, including the second shots, given to people in Delhi stands at over 1.73 crore.

The present stock of doses will last another two days, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin.

On September 27, over 2.05 lakh doses, including 90,923 first shots and 1.14 lakh second jabs, were administered, it said.

The cumulative number of first doses administered till Monday stood at over 1.18 crore, while the corresponding figures for the second doses stood at over 55 lakh, the bulletin said.

Vaccination drive against COVID-19 had started across the country, including in Delhi, on January 16.

The total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi had crossed the one-crore mark on July 31.

