New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) engaged in the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva - 2025 campaign, which was conducted from September 17 to October 2. This initiative was organised collaboratively by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Guided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering a cleaner and sustainable India through the Swachhata movement, MHI along with its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs) has reinforced its commitment towards a clean, sustainable and progressive nation.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Semi-Naked Body of Unidentified Woman Recovered From Primary School in Purulia.

As part of the campaign, more than 90 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and 45 public places were identified for cleaning, with the participation of more than 2,000 volunteers, according to the release.

To further strengthen the spirit of Swachhata, MHI and its CPSEs/ABs organised a series of creative, people-centric initiatives under the theme "Swachhotsav", in alignment with the Swachhata Hi Seva - 2025 campaign.

Also Read | Hyderabad Student Killed in US: Dental Student Pole Chandrashekhar Shot Dead While Working at Gas Station in Dallas; Family Seeks Centre and State's Help to Bring Back Mortal Remains.

As per the release, the activities included Waste-to-Art exhibitions, painting competitions under the slogan "Ek Kadam Swachhta Ki Ore" (One Step Towards Cleanliness), tree plantation drives, and other awareness programmes.

These initiatives witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools, colleges, hospitals, health clinics, and civil society organisations, thereby transforming the campaign into a people's movement for a cleaner and greener India.

As part of SWACHHOTSAV under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a CPSE under MHI, organised a Pledge Ceremony at its HEEP Unit in Haridwar. Employees participated with great enthusiasm, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and sustainable India, in alignment with the vision of Swachh Bharat.

BBJ, a CPSE under MHI, also organised a Swachhata Shramdaan at the Heavy Plant Yard, Kolkata.

They reaffirm the collective commitment of MHI and its CPSEs/ABs towards building a sustainable future, in alignment with the vision of Swachh Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)