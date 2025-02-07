New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): In January of 2025, Aadhaar holders conducted more than 284 crore authentication transactions, highlighting the continued expansion of the digital economy in India. This significant number demonstrates the growth of the digital economy in the country, according to a release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The authentication transactions in January 2025 have recorded a growth of over 32% when compared with January 2024, when 214.8 crore such transactions were carried out, the release stated.

On average over nine crore authentications are taking place every day. This shows the growing adoption and utility of Aadhaar in the daily lives of people. Nearly 550 entities are using the Aadhaar authentication service.

Aadhaar face authentication transactions too are getting good traction. In January, almost 12 crore Aadhaar face authentication transactions were carried out. Cumulatively, Face Authentication transaction numbers have crossed 102 crore, since it was first introduced in October 2021. Nearly 78 crore of the total face authentication transactions were recorded in the past 12 months alone, the release stated.

The AI/ML-based face authentication solution, developed in-house by the UIDAI, is being used across diverse sectors including finance, insurance, fintech, health and telecommunications. Several Government departments both at the centre and states are using it for the smooth delivery of benefits to targeted beneficiaries, the release added.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play an important role in banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience and helping in ease of doing business.

More than 43 crore eKYC transactions were carried out during January this year. By the end of January 2025, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions gone past 2268 crore. (ANI)

