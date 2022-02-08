Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 3,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths due to the viral disease, according to health department data.

Jaipur reported 1,140 fresh cases, Jodhpur 300, Udaipur 221, Ganganagar 174, Alwar 120, Kota 119 and Bhilwara 112, the data showed.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Jaipur; two each from Bikaner and Jodhpur; and one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar and Sirohi.

So far, 9,407 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, the data stated.

As many as 7,354 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the state. Currently, 37,278 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease, it said.

