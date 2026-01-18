Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Direct Fund Transfer program under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 on Sunday.

During the programme, CM Yogi stated that more than 60 lakh beneficiaries have received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state's rural and urban areas over the past 9 years.

Also Read | UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan To Visit India on January 19, Fifth Visit Over Past 10 Years.

"In the past nearly 9 years, we have provided the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to more than 60 lakh beneficiaries in the rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh, and today 2 lakh more people are being added to it. Now this number has reached 62 lakh... For the first time after independence, 62 lakh beneficiaries are receiving the benefit of housing facilities, and the credit for this goes to Prime Minister Modi's vision and leadership," said CM Yogi.

He further said that when a good government comes into power, people receive facilities with a positive approach.

Also Read | Shravan Das Maharaj Arrested: Darbhanga Preacher Booked Under POCSO Act After Minor Reports S*xual Abuse and Pregnancy (Watch Video).

"When a good government comes into power, people receive facilities with a positive approach. This is not just a house; it is also a feeling of complete self-reliance. We have been hearing since childhood that food, clothing, and shelter are basic necessities. PM Modiji has provided all three types of facilities," added CM Yogi.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated that the state has grown significantly in the health sector, with a notable increase in medical colleges over the last decade.

Addressing the Health Tech Conclave 1.0 in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that due to the improvement in this sector, health facilities are now more easily accessible to the people.

Further, he noted that the State is among the largest consumers in the health sector, while bearing the burden of providing health facilities for neighbouring states and several countries.

"The biggest consumer market in this sector is Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, along with its 25 crore population, also bears the burden of health facilities for neighbouring states and several other countries..." he said.

CM Yogi affirmed that there are currently 100 district-level government hospitals, 81 operational medical colleges, with two AIIMS in the state, compared to a total of 40 medical colleges in 2017.

"Inspired by the Prime Minister and under his guidance, the Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Government of India, has succeeded in bringing about comprehensive changes in the health sector over the past 8-9 years... Before 2017, there were a total of 40 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, combining government and private sectors, and currently, 81 medical colleges are operational in Uttar Pradesh, with two AIIMS, over 100 district-level government hospitals, health and wellness sectors, which ensures medical facility reaches the far-fetched regions..." he stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)