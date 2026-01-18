New Delhi, January 18: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India for an official visit on Monday. This will be Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's third visit to India since assuming office as UAE President and his fifth visit to India over the past 10 years. According to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), UAE President's visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in September 2024, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in April 2025.

In a statement, MEA stated, "India and the UAE share warm, close, and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties. The two countries are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. India and the UAE also enjoy a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements." UAE: Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Al Hosn Festival 2026.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will also enable an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence," it added.

In December last year, External Affairs Minister (EAM ) S. Jaishankar co-chaired the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mourns Passing of Emir of Kuwait; Three-Day State Mourning Declared; Flag to Fly Half-Mast.

The two leaders reviewed all aspects of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, as well as identified key priorities for the future.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “In today’s world, deeper India–UAE cooperation advances shared interests and contributes to regional and global stability.” During the meeting, the EAM highlighted the significant growth in bilateral trade, investments, fintech and digital connectivity following the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

He also underlined the vast potential in connectivity and logistics, both bilaterally and through initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). EAM Jaishankar underscored the expansion of energy collaboration, with a particular focus on civil nuclear cooperation, strengthening educational ties and cultural exchanges, and consolidating defence and security cooperation.

In July last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations during a phone call, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates.

"They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries," said a statement issued by the MEA.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, and wished him continued success in his service to the nation. PM Modi thanked the UAE leader for his gracious wishes and the affection he expressed for the people of India.

"The two sides also addressed ways to bolster ties to serve mutual interests while fostering sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and PM Modi affirmed their keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in line with their shared vision to leverage opportunities to achieve further prosperity for their peoples," said the UAE President's office after the phone call.

