New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Over 68,000 water bodies have been constructed or rejuvenated under 'Mission Amrit Sarovar' so far, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

The mission was launched in 2022 with a goal of constructing or rejuvenating 75 Amrit Sarovars (ponds) in each district, totalling 50,000 across the country.

According to Paswan's reply, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 16,630 Amrit Sarovars, followed by 5,839 in Madhya Pradesh, 4,056 in Karnataka and 3138 in Rajasthan.

The initiative has made significant contribution in addressing the critical issue of water scarcity and enhancing surface and groundwater availability across various regions, he said.

Paswan added that works are being taken up by the states and districts in convergence with various ongoing schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS), 15th Finance Commission Grants, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojna sub-schemes such as the Watershed Development Component, Har Khet ko Pani, besides states' own schemes.

Public contributions like crowdfunding and Corporate Social Responsibility are also allowed for the work.

He added that the second phase of Mission Amrit Sarovar is envisaged to continue with a renewed focus on ensuring water availability, with community participation at its core, and aims to strengthen climate resilience, foster ecological balance, and deliver lasting benefits for future generations.

There is provision for people to participate by donating construction material, and volunteering, the MoS added.

