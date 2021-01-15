Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) The electoral rolls for Uttarakhand after summary revision were published on Friday with the number of voters put at over 78.15 lakh.

There are a total of 78,15,192 voters in the state, including 40,74,436 males, 37,40,523 females and 233 others, Chief Election Officer Saujanya said.

Apart from them, there are 93,911 service voters, she said.

The final electoral rolls published on Friday included 1,40,000 voters added during the summary revision of the rolls, which began in November last year, she said.

Of the 1,40,000 voters added during the summary revision, 77,000 are those who attained the age of 18 years on January 1 this year, she said.

The process of updation of electoral rolls till the next summary revision as per requirements will continue, the officer said.

