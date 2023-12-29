New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The income tax department on Friday said over 8 crore ITRs have been filed for assessment year 2023-24 till date.

"Unique landmark for the Income-tax Department! Over 8 crore ITRs filed for the AY 2023-24 till date," the income tax department said in a post on X.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Traps and Allegedly Rapes Missing Minor Girl in His House in Kentucky, Arrested.

The total filing for AY 2022-23 was 7,51,60,817.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)