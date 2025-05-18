Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and MP from Gandhinagar, Amit Shah virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 708 crore, undertaken by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Gujarat Urban Development Authority (GUDA), and the Gandhinagar district administration.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi were also present at the event held in Kolavada, Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Also Read | 'EAM Was Misquoted, No Prior Warning to Pakistan': MEA Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claim on Operation Sindoor.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated a transformative development movement during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Today, as Prime Minister, he continues to drive nationwide development with the same vision and commitment. Alongside progress, the Prime Minister has also strengthened the nation's security across all sectors. Prime Minister's leadership continues to strengthen and unify India's security framework for the future."

Referring to the development works carried out in Gandhinagar, Amit Shah added that to enhance the amenities for the citizens, various developmental works worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore have been undertaken over the last six years.

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

"In the Gandhinagar North Assembly constituency alone, projects worth Rs 4,260 crore have been implemented," Shah said as per the release.

The Union Minister stated that before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, India endured repeated Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks, claiming countless lives, with no firm retaliation.

"But under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has struck back with power and precision. From Uri and Pulwama to Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces have responded with surgical strikes, air strikes, and now, Operation Sindoor," Shah said according to the release.

"Operation Sindoor had attacked nine terror camps and command centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, leaving global defence experts astonished and India's security stance stronger than ever," he said.

Amit Shah added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India carried out air strikes 100 km deep inside Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor, destroying nine terror camps in Bahawalpur and Sialkot and neutralising nearly 15 air bases. "Over 100 terrorists were eliminated, delivering a resounding message of India's military might," he asserted.

Shah added that the Prime Minister fulfilled the promise he made to the people of India while addressing a rally in Bihar. "Pakistan's drone and missile attacks were shot down mid-air by India's cutting-edge air defence systems, exposing their inability to match India's strength," he said.

The Union Home Minister said that whenever military operations are discussed worldwide, the success of Operation Sindoor, named to honour Indian women and carried out under the Prime Minister's leadership, will stand out as a landmark achievement.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the brave soldiers of the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor.

Patel stated that alongside his crucial role in safeguarding India's internal security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has equally prioritised the welfare of citizens in his parliamentary constituency.

"He is dedicated to ensuring that every resident of Gandhinagar has access to essential amenities," the Gujarat CM said.

Amid growing urbanization, the state government is firmly resolved to develop transportation, employment, housing, and comprehensive infrastructure facilities in cities, while simultaneously preserving the environment, the release stated.

CM Bhupendra Patel further highlighted the commitments made by Prime Minister towards building Viksit Bharat 2047. He also urged everyone to actively contribute to transforming Gujarat into an environment-friendly state by 2047, in line with the state's ongoing momentum of growth and development.

Several public welfare initiatives are being undertaken in Gandhinagar, keeping in view the future needs of the city. Recently, a substantial allocation of Rs 771 crore was made from the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for drainage, water treatment, and social infrastructure development across all areas of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Ahmedabad East MP, Hasmukhbhai Patel; Gandhinagar South MLA Alpeshbhai Thakor, along with various officials from Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the district administration, senior officers, and a large number of citizens, attended the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)