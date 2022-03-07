Prayagraj, Mar 7 (PTI) The owner of a prominent public address system company known for installing loudspeakers at various religious fairs here and elsewhere in the country for the last eight decades allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Seminar at Women Saint’s Camp at Dhordo in Kutch.

They said Praveen Malviya, 60, the owner of Asha and Company, which has been installing public address systems in Kumb, Ardh-Kumbh and Magh fairs here on banks of the Ganga and elsewhere in the country, including Nasik, Haridwar and Ujjain, was found hanging in the storeroom of his house in Civil Lines area.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Is Coming to Power in UP, Says Tejashwi Yadav.

Civil Lines police station SHO Virendra Yadav said the body has been sent for post-mortem and only after its result comes, the exact cause of death could be ascertained.

Malviya's son Yasharth told police that his father had gone for a walk in the morning as usual. He said after he did not return home for long, his mother called his friends who said they did not see him today.

Malviya's body, meanwhile, was found hanging in the storeroom and police were informed, the SHO said.

Malviya, the youngest of three brothers, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)