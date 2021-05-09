New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 268 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.

So far, 68 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journeys, it said.

Till now, 293 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been unloaded in Maharashtra, 1,230 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 271 tonnes to Madhya Pradesh, 555 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan and 1,679 tonnes in Delhi, it said.

The Railways also delivered oxygen to new cities including Kanpur, which received 80 tonnes on Sunday.

"More loaded 'Oxygen Expresses' are expected to start their journeys later in the night," the Railways said.

The railways started running 'Oxygen Express' trains to transport liquid medical oxygen last month when the country reported acute shortage of the life-saving gas amid a deadly second COVID-19 wave.

