New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, dedicated to COVID-19 cases, informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that shortly after filing petition, it has received an oxygen tanker for treating seriously ill patients.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was informed by the counsel for the hospital at 6:30 PM that this oxygen stock will run for next 30 to 40 hours and it will be able to treat more COVID-19 patients now.

The court has listed the plea for further hearing on April 26.

Earlier in the day, the hospital approached the high court seeking directions for immediate supply of oxygen for seriously ill patients as it has run out of it.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur said the hospital will also try and assist Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Paschim Vihar, which is also running out of oxygen.

This gesture of Saroj Hospital was appreciated by the judges.

The court asked the counsel for Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute to contact the nodal officer of Delhi government for addressing his concerns relating to oxygen supply.

The petition by the Rohini-based hospital sought direction to the Centre, Delhi government and Inox, which supplies oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, to immediately supply 3000 cubic metre of oxygen and continue the same on a daily basis during the current COVID-19 wave.

“Currently, 70 patients are critical and in intensive care and 48 patients are on invasive and non-invasive ventilator support and need high flow oxygen. The waiting list has at least 172 patients with 64 of them critical with high oxygen support requirement. Thus, the bed capacity is under-utilised due to lack of oxygen,” the plea said.

It said that as of 10 AM on Thursday morning, the hospital had only an LMO (Liquid medical oxygen) supply of 60 minutes left, after which it has taken the desperate back up measure of using oxygen cylinders support which will last another few hours at the most and is likely to run out in the afternoon.

The plea said in the morning, Inox pleaded helplessness in providing oxygen when the last supply was at its brink.

The high court on Wednesday night directed the Centre to beg, borrow or steal or do whatever to supply medical oxygen to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Delhi logged 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

The national capital's cumulative tally rose to 9,30,179 and the death toll stood at 12,887, according to Wednesday's health bulletin.

