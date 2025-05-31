Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): The terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam's Baisaran Meadow continues to cast a long and devastating shadow--not just over the lives of the families and relatives of the victims but also over the livelihoods of the people in the region.

Among these, a section included the apricot farmers of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, whose fortunes have withered alongside the region's crumbling tourism sector.

In the picturesque Lower Madha village of Chenani block, this year's apricot harvest promised abundance as trees hung heavy with fruit, and expectations for profits were high. But with tourist inflow drying up after the attack, the bumper crop has become a burden.

Apricot growers, who depend on visitors flocking to nearby destinations like Patnitop, Nathatop, Kud, Sudhmahadev, and Mantali, now find themselves unable to sell their highly perishable produce. With a shelf life of just 10 to 15 days, apricots are rotting on trees and in crates, with no buyers in sight.

Since no tourists from across India stopped to buy the fruit directly, the farmers were forced to sell the fruit at throwaway prices in local markets.

The absence of tourists has turned a fruitful season into a financial crisis. What was once a vibrant local economy tied to the tourist season has ground to a halt, leaving farmers pleading for urgent government intervention as they demand compensation and support to salvage what remains of their income--and their dignity.

"I used to make a lot of profit. But this year, the situation in Kashmir is not good. There are no tourists coming here, and thus these are not going into the market," said Mohammad Bashir, a local apricot farmer. "Tourists used to come here and take the fruits. Now the rate has dropped drastically. All those who have done gardening work here are at a loss."

"The demand for the fruit is reduced, as what happens is that there are no tourists," said Rabhir Singh, another affected farmer. "We want to request that the government give some compensation for the loss."

For many in the region, horticulture is not just seasonal work--it's a way of life and the primary source of livelihood. Without buyers and without adequate storage infrastructure, the apricot harvest is withering before their eyes.

Nazia, a young horticulture worker from the region, emphasised how deeply the sector is woven into the community's economic fabric. "The farmers here are mostly dependent on the horticulture sector, which is the source of income for most farmers. These trees, such as apricots or apples, are crucial to the farmer, and this time we are facing a great loss," she said. "Due to the Pahalgam attack, which is unfortunate, the entire sector has been severely affected."

What began as a terror attack has rippled far beyond its initial horror. For the apricot growers of Udhampur, the aftermath is a slow, silent devastation--one that has robbed them not just of a season's earnings but of hope. (ANI)

