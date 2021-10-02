By Ajit K Dubey

Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday that Pakistan Army supported two infiltration attempts by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) through ceasefire violations and have been strongly told by the Indian Army to not indulge in such activities.

"There were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army from February this year till June-end. But, of late, there have been increased infiltration attempts that were not supported by ceasefire violations," Army Chief Gen Naravane told ANI in an exclusive interview here.

"In the last ten days, there have been two ceasefire violations. The situation is regressing to pre-February days," he added.

His remarks came after he was asked if the Pakistan Army was supporting the recent spurt in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC).

India and Pakistan had entered into an agreement in February this year after which both sides had seen complete silence in terms of ceasefire violations.

The Pakistan Army had also stopped supporting infiltration attempts by terrorists by firing at Indian posts to "divert their attention but that process has started again."

"We have conveyed through hotline messages and DGMO level talks that take place every week that they (Pakistan) should not give support to any terror-related activities," Naravane said. (ANI)

