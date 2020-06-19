India News | Pak Initiates Ceasefire Violation Along LoC in J-K's Nowshera Sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district, Army officials said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 10.45 am.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue, Assam Kuil Best on June 19, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute on Birth Centenary Celebration of Acharya Mahapragya: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)