Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue, Assam Kuil Best on June 19, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, June 19: Lottery results of all the three lotteries in Assam will be announced today, June 19, on the official Assam State Lottery website assamlotteries.com. The lottery results for the three state lotteries named 'Assam Future Tender', 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be declared online today and individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the website and check the lottery results. The ticket price for all the state lotteries in Assam is Rs 7.

In Assam, there are a total of three lotteries that are held in the state every day. The Assam Lotteries are been organised throughout the week. All the three lotteries have different names for different days. The lottery result for 'Assam Future Tender' will be announced at 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday.

The first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The winners who win more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results of the lottery. The Assam lotteries are being organised and managed by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The claim form which the winner is expected to fill is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

