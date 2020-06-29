Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

"On 29 June 2020, in the evening hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said.

He said befitting response was being given to the Pakistani fire.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

