Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Following Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's acknowledgement of the Pakistani Army's role in the 1999 Kargil War with India, GL Batra, the father of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, criticised the Pak forces for torture inflicted on the Indian soldiers.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Batra noted that it has been 25 years since Dr NK Kalia, father of Captain Saurabh Kalia, an officer of the Indian Army who was killed in action during the Kargil War, is seeking justice.

"When they are saying that there was the involvement of the Pakistan Army in this, it is clear that whatever torture inflicted on those soldiers was done by the Pakistan Army. It has been 25 years now since Dr Kalia sought justice. He is fighting for this in the International Law Court and is moving forward with the hope that he will get justice," Batra said.

Captain Kalia was captured by the Pakistani forces during the Kargil War, and killed after being subjected to brutal torture.

His father, NK Kalia, expressed heavy concerns about the torture against his son and said that the actions of the Pakistan Army violated the Geneva Convention. He even filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking the Central government to take the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"When the Pakistan Army Chief has accepted the fact that the entire Kargil war was initiated by the Pakistan Army, then if something can be done to give peace to the hearts of those old parents, it should be done," Batra added.

He further stated that he wants India and Pakistan to live together in peace and it is for the good of both countries.

"I want both the neighbouring countries to live together in peace like good neighbours. This is the progress of both countries," he said.

In apparently the first such public acknowledgement, Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir on Friday, acknowledged the role of the Pakistan Army in the Kargil War with India in 1999.

The Pakistan Army chief made the remarks during the Defence Day address on September 6 in Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan is a bold and courageous nation and knows the importance of freedom and the price to pay for it. Be it 1948, 1965, 1971 (wars), the Kargil War, or the Siachen conflict, thousands of soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country," the Pak Army Chief said, according to a video of his address posted by Geo News.

The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India. Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts, which were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the winter months.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the success of Operation Vijay, is celebrated on July 26 every year and rich tributes are paid to bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country. (ANI)

