Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): A man, who went missing from Telangana's Madhapur area in April 2017 and was detained in Pakistan after he crossed the border illegally, was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistan on May 31, informed Cyberabad Police on Tuesday.

According to the police, Hyderabad-based IT professional, Prashanth went missing on April 11, 2017, and his family lodged a missing complaint at Madhapur Police Station on April 29, 2017.

The police made all efforts to trace the missing person. Later, the family members got a message that he was detained in Pakistan.

"After continuous follow up by the Telangana Government with the Minister of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the missing person was released and handed over to Indian Authorities on May 31, 2021, who in turn handed him over to P Ravindra Prasad, Inspector of Police, Madhapur Police Station at Attari border, Punjab," the police said.

The family members of Prashanth have profusely thanked the Telangana Government, the Indian Government and the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for getting him released safely.

Prashanth, who is an IT professional, wanted to reach Switzerland for personal reasons. As he did not have sufficient financial support, he wanted to walk and reach Switzerland. As a part of this plan, he left home on April 11, 2017, and boarded a train to Bikaner, Rajasthan and from there he went to the Indo-Pak border where he crossed the border illegally by jumping the fence, the police added.

After walking deep into the Pakistan territory, he was apprehended by Pakistan authorities. Later, Pakistan authorities booked a case for illegal entry and after completing the conviction period, he was released and handed over to Indian authorities at the Attari border. (ANI)

