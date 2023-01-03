Amritsar/New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead on Tuesday by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Ajnala Sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials said.

The infiltration bid came to the notice of BSF troops around 8 am.

Also Read | COVID-19: Second Booster Dose Not Required, Say Government Sources As India Records 134 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The intruder was found armed with a sophisticated modified 'Pump Action' shot gun. According to official sources, the intruder had entered the Indian Territory at Ramdas village in the Ajnala sector part of Amritsar district.

He was shot dead by the BSF of Channa Check Post, commanded by its Gurdaspur district battalion.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Five of Family Killed As Multiple Vehicles Collide on Highway in Cuddalore.

BSF troops, when they witnessed the intruder approaching the fence from the Pakistan side, repeatedly challenged him, but when he continued his march towards troops, then they fired at him, killing him on the spot.

By his body, the BSF found one 'Pump Action Rifle' which has the ability to fire more than one shot, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)