Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): After the Indian Government cancelled all kinds of visas of Pakistani nationals currently in India, Minal Khan, a Pakistani national who was married to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable in Jammu was granted a last-minute relief by the J&K High Court.

Khan's advocate, Ankur Sharma, told ANI that due to not having a long-term visa, Meenal Khan was deported to the Attari border.

Advocate Sharma also mentioned that Khan, who entered India on a visiting visa and had applied for a long-term visa after marrying Constable Munir Ahmed, was sent back amid tightened security measures.

"Munir Ahmed, who is a CRPF constable, got married to Pakistani national Meenal Khan 2.5 months ago. She came to India on a visiting visa and then applied for a long-term visa. After the Pahalgam attack, in the order issued by the Indian government, two types of people were exempted, one is diplomatic visa holders, and the second is long-term visa holders. She had appeared for the interview for a long-term visa, and positive recommendations were sent to MHA for giving her a long-term visa," Ankur Sharma said.

"Meanwhile, the Pahalgam attack happened, and she didn't have a long-term visa, so she was sent to the Attari border. On the same day, a case was filed in the J&K High Court, and the hearing took place. The court passed an interim order, and after that, she was sent back to Jammu. She reached Jammu yesterday around 3 am," he said.

Meanwhile, following the steps by the Indian government, a total of 786 Pakistani nationals have left India via the Attari border within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

