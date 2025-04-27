On Saturday, April 26, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a Pakistani woman's petition seeking directions to consider her application for a long-term Visa in India. The woman identified as Sheena Naz is married to an Indian citizen. She had applied for a long-term visa on April 23. However, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union government on Wednesday, April 24, suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals and directed them to leave the country before April 27. In view of the same, Naz moved the Delhi High Court for consideration of her long-term visa application as well as a direction not to suspend her residential permit, which was valid from March 26 till May 9. However, during a special hearing, Justice Sachin Datta said that the government's decision does not warrant judicial review, as it was made due to national security concerns. As the court expressed its disinclination to entertain the petition, the counsel representing Naz withdrew it. Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

Pakistani Woman Is Married to Indian Citizen

